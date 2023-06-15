Governor Newsom Issues Statement on Retirement of UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ

Published: Jun 15, 2023

SACRAMENTO — Today Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the announced retirement of the University of California, Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ next summer:

“As she retires from a formidable career in higher education, we all have one more opportunity to learn from Chancellor Christ by following in her footsteps to make higher education more accessible and reflective of our values and diverse communities. Thank you, Chancellor, for your profound service to the state, to UC Berkeley, and to all of academia.”

