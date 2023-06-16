Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Two Maricopa County Superior Court Judges

PHOENIX— Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of two Maricopa County Superior Court Judges.

"I am thrilled to appoint these two accomplished attorneys to Arizona’s bench,” said Governor Hobbs. "Paula and William both have the experience and expertise to serve Maricopa County with integrity and compassion.”

The appointees are:

Paula Williams - Ms. Williams has served as a Commissioner on the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2015. Prior to that, she practiced primarily in the field of civil and commercial litigation at the firms of May, Potenza, Baran & Gillespie, P.C., Grasso Law Firm, P.C., Martinez & Curtis, Edythe Kelly & Associates, and Jones, Skelton & Hochuli. She also served in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for four years.

William Wingard - Mr. Wingard has served as a Commissioner on the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2012. Before joining the Court, Mr. Wingard practiced family law as a sole practitioner. He had previously been a partner at Cole & Wingard and an associate at Phil Hineman & Associates, P.C. and Witzel & Zoeller, P.C.

These appointees will fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Judge Theodore Campagnolo and the appointment of Judge Alison S. Bachus as a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Arizona.