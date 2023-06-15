Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: 300 Block of 37th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the 300 Block of 37th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:22 am, Sixth District officers responded to the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two shooting victims, a pregnant adult female and an adult male. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both victims to local hospitals for treatment. Once at the hospital, the female victim gave birth. The baby is currently in critical condition. After all life-saving efforts failed, the adult female succumbed to her injuries. The adult male is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 300 block of 37th Street SE.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Samya Gill, of Fort Washington, MD.

The suspects and suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

