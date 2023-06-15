Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the 1200 block of D Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:51 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was getting in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Two of the suspects were later apprehended by MPD officers. The victim’s vehicle was recovered.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 18-year-old Cadae Hardy of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) Additionally, 19-year-old Malik Norman of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###