FiPME GmbH joins SRO PolyReg to strengthen its electronic trading platform position of virtual in-game items
EINPresswire.com/ -- FiPME GmbH is pleased to announce its membership in Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) PolyReg.
SRO PolyReg is a recognized SRO under Article 24 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (GwG).
It oversees financial intermediaries who are affiliated as association members according to Article 2(3) of the GwG. This organization is subject to the supervision of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.
Membership in SRO PolyReg represents a significant milestone for FiPME and reaffirms the company's commitment to security and compliance in the trade of virtual items from video games. FiPME, also known as the First International Play Money Exchange, specializes in providing gamers and publishers with a trusted platform for safe and compliant trading of virtual items.
The trade of virtual items from video games has experienced exponential growth in recent years, creating a global industry with significant economic value. FiPME recognizes that this growth also brings challenges, particularly in the areas of security and player protection.
By becoming a member of SRO PolyReg, FiPME demonstrates its dedication to complying with legal regulations and industry best practices. SRO PolyReg will support FiPME in fulfilling its statutory supervision and monitoring obligations towards its members. This collaboration will help strengthen the trust of players and publishers, providing them with a secure and reliable trading platform for virtual items.
FiPME is proud to be part of SRO PolyReg and looks forward to collaborating with other financial intermediaries in the industry to make the trade of virtual items even safer and more transparent.
About FiPME GmbH:
FiPME GmbH (First International Play Money Exchange) is part of Cow Level AG and an upcoming provider in the trade of virtual items from video games. The company aims to provide gamers and publishers with a secure and trustworthy platform for buying and selling their virtual items. FiPME places great importance on security, transparency, and customer satisfaction, striving to set the highest standards in the industry.
Stefan Kämper
