Berlin Barracks / DLS & FIPO
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3003394
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/15/2023 1916 hours
LOCATION: I-89 Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DLS & False Information to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Ange L. Greene
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time VSP was notified of a single vehicle crash on I-89 south bound near the rest area in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located a blue Mazda in the breakdown lane. The operator was identified as Ange Greene. A DMV records check indicated Greene’s VT driver’s license was criminally suspended. Greene attempted to deflect the investigation saying she was a passenger in the vehicle and another party had been driving. Subsequent investigation discovered Greene was in fact the operator. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was later released on a criminal citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/27/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached