Berlin Barracks / DLS & FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3003394

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                  

STATION: VSP-Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2023 1916 hours

LOCATION: I-89 Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DLS & False Information to Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Ange L. Greene

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time VSP was notified of a single vehicle crash on I-89 south bound near the rest area in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located a blue Mazda in the breakdown lane. The operator was identified as Ange Greene. A DMV records check indicated Greene’s VT driver’s license was criminally suspended. Greene attempted to deflect the investigation saying she was a passenger in the vehicle and another party had been driving. Subsequent investigation discovered Greene was in fact the operator. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was later released on a criminal citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/27/2023 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

