Suspect Sought in a Third-Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 1800 Block of R Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Third-Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in the 1800 block of R Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:00 am, the suspect assaulted the victim and then engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 35-year-old black male, 5’10” to 6’0” in height, between approximately 150 to 175 pounds, with long dreads and a beard. He was last seen wearing a trooper style winter hat, dark long-sleeved shirt, light gray pants, and black and white shoes. He was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

