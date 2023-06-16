Now Hiring! New Position Announced at Jackson Crime Laboratory

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following position:

FORENSIC TECHNICIAN

Jackson Crime Laboratory

Madison County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and two years of full-time experience in one or a combination of the following areas: (1) any professional laboratory work or; (2) non-professional laboratory work receiving and classifying evidence or; (3) any professional law enforcement work or; (4) non-professional law enforcement work receiving and classifying evidence.

OR Substitution of Education for Experience: Coursework credit received from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a month-for-month basis to a maximum of two years (e.g. 45 quarter hours may substitute for one year of the required experience).

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 47278. This position will be posted on June 15, 2023 – June 21, 2023, for five (5) business days.

