MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING Between the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa and the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences for technical, scientific and developmental cooperation in the field of Tropical Agriculture

SAMOA, June 16 - Preamble

This Memorandum of Understanding, (hereinafter referred to as ‘MOU’) is entered into by and between the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa, (hereinafter referred to as ‘SROS’), and the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, (hereinafter referred to as ‘CATAS’), of the People’s Republic of China.

SROS and CATAS are referred to, in this MOU, collectively, as “Parties” or individually as “Party.”

Each Party hereby expresses its wish to establish cooperation, through mutual assistance in the field of training, research, technology and policy development related to tropical agriculture and agree to collaborate on set terms and conditions that was discussed between them.

The Parties recognize the benefits to be derived from intense collaboration, cooperation and interaction in furtherance of development prospects in the field of tropical agriculture.

The purpose of this MOU is to define the areas for scientific research, capacity building and technology development in which the Parties desire to cooperate in the future for their mutual benefits to foster a collaborative framework between SROS and CATAS with a view to benefiting from each other’s initiatives and experience and to support collaboration among the scientific, technical and administrative personnel associated directly or indirectly with both Parties.

Both Parties may jointly design and implement research project/s to encourage collaboration and cooperation involving scientists, engineers and other technical personnel from the user institutions associated with each Party.

In order to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, both parties will sign two copies in English and two copies in Chinese, each of which has the same legal effect.

Between

the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa

and

the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences

for technical, scientific and developmental cooperation in the field of Tropical Agriculture

