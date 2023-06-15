Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,658 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Issues Statement on Retirement of UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ

Published:

SACRAMENTO — Today Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the announced retirement of the University of California, Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ next summer:

“As she retires from a formidable career in higher education, we all have one more opportunity to learn from Chancellor Christ by following in her footsteps to make higher education more accessible and reflective of our values and diverse communities. Thank you, Chancellor, for your profound service to the state, to UC Berkeley, and to all of academia.”

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Issues Statement on Retirement of UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more