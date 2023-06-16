Pedaling Through Paradise: The Mount Hood Railroad's Railbike Season Begins
Railbikes return to Hood River for the summer.HOOD RIVER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mount Hood Railroad is thrilled to announce the start of another exciting railbike season, offering a unique and immersive experience for adventurers and nature lovers alike. Beginning June 15, visitors can embark on a one-of-a-kind journey through the scenic wonders of Oregon's Mount Hood region.
Railbiking has gained popularity as an outdoor activity that combines cycling, exploration, and historical appreciation. The Mount Hood Railroad has embraced this trend by introducing railbikes on their picturesque rail lines, allowing visitors to pedal through the stunning landscapes surrounding the majestic Mount Hood.
During this railbike adventure, participants will be treated to breathtaking views, serene forests, and vibrant orchards that showcase the region's natural beauty. The crisp mountain air and the rhythmic sounds of nature create an atmosphere of tranquility as riders traverse the historic railroad tracks. Every Rialbike journey culminates with a visit to The Fruit Company's Orchard Gift Shop and Heritage Museum, where visitors will sample delicious fruits and explore the area's rich agricultural history.
"This railbike season is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and families to discover the unparalleled beauty of Mount Hood while engaging in an exhilarating and eco-friendly activity," said John Stoddard, Chief Operations Officer at the Mount Hood Railroad. "We're excited to welcome visitors from near and far to pedal through paradise and create unforgettable memories."
The Mount Hood Railroad places the utmost importance on safety and accessibility, ensuring that participants of all ages and fitness levels can enjoy the railbike experience. The specially designed railbikes offer stability and comfort and come equipped with an e-assist motor allowing riders to travel at safe speeds with the push of a button. Riders will receive comprehensive safety instructions before setting off on their adventure.
Booking a railbike excursion is easy and can be done by visiting www.mthoodrr.com. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip well in advance, considering weather conditions a limited availability. Cameras are highly recommended to capture unforgettable moments and breathtaking views.
The Mount Hood Railroad and The Fruit Company offer a myriad of exciting family fun activities taking place in beautiful Hood River. Adventures include Railbiking, Summer/Fall historic train rides, E-bike rentals, Orchard Tours, The Christmas Train, Factory Tours, and an Orchard Gift Shop and Heritage Museum.
Join us as we kick off the railbike season and witness the beauty of Mount Hood like never before. Take your chance to pedal through paradise and embrace the captivating wonders of Oregon's Mount Hood region.
About the Mount Hood Railroad
The Mount Hood Railroad, built in 1906, is a historic, family-owned and operated scenic railway. Recently acquired by The Fruit Company in Hood River, Oregon, it continues providing memorable tours, including scenic train rides, railbike adventures, and orchard excursions through stunning forests and along rushing rivers. The railway has been committed to preserving the heritage of rail travel and providing exceptional customer service. The Mount Hood Railroad is a must-visit destination for train enthusiasts, families, and nature lovers of all ages. www.mthoodrr.com.
About The Fruit Company®
Since 1999, The Fruit Company® has established itself as the premier provider of fresh fruits and gourmet gifts. Focusing on quality, taste, and customer satisfaction, The Fruit Company takes pride in providing a meaningful experience to customers nationwide. Headquartered in the shadow of Mount Hood in the scenic Columbia River George, The Fruit Company has a well-built reputation for excellent products, superior service, and deep sustainability. For more information, please visit www.thefruitcompany.com.
