FEMA Approves $1.3 Million to Clear Storm Debris in Western Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA approved more than $1.3 million to reimburse the Kentucky Department of Transportation for debris removal in four Commonwealth counties following the severe storms, flooding and tornadoes that occurred from Dec. 10-11, 2021.

During the incident period, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes tossed debris throughout Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. This created an immediate threat to property and the public’s health and safety.

Broken tree limbs and other trash were hauled to four temporary debris staging and reduction sites and were later routed to five final disposal locations. The Commonwealth was able to quickly utilize staff, equipment and contract services to clear the storm debris because it has chosen to participate in FEMA’s Public Assistance Alternative Procedures (PAAP) program.

FEMA Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. However, due to the magnitude of damage caused by this storm, President Biden authorized a reimbursement of 100 percent federal funding for the project. All work and costs took place between Dec. 27, 2021, to Jan. 25, 2022.