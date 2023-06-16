Submit Release
Descartes Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

Meeting Results

The following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated May 10, 2023, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the Meeting:

General

The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 75,061,434 which represented 88.23% of the 85,078,029 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding on May 2, 2023

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director Nominee Number of
Votes FOR		 Percentage
of Votes
FOR		 Number of
Votes
AGAINST		 Percentage
of Votes
AGAINST
Deepak Chopra 72,901,775 97.89% 1,573,563 2.11%
Deborah Close 72,785,597 97.73% 1,689,744 2.27%
Eric Demirian 71,530,973 96.05% 2,944,368 3.95%
Sandra Hanington 73,566,240 98.78% 909,101 1.22%
Kelley Irwin 73,563,137 98.78% 912,204 1.22%
Dennis Maple 73,078,315 98.12% 1,397,026 1.88%
Chris Muntwyler 72,975,296 97.99% 1,500,046 2.01%
Jane O’Hagan 72,934,259 97.93% 1,541,082 2.07%
Edward Ryan 73,563,634 98.78% 910,707 1.22%
John Walker 72,467,017 97.30% 2,008,325 2.70%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of
Votes FOR		 Percentage of
Votes FOR		 Number of
Votes
WITHHELD		 Percentage of Votes
WITHHELD
74,960,046 99.88% 89,544 0.12%

Amendment of Shareholder Rights Plan

On a vote by ballot, the resolution proposed by management of the Corporation to make certain amendments to the Corporation’s Shareholder Rights Plan was approved:

Number of
Votes FOR		 Percentage of
Votes FOR		 Number of
Votes AGAINST		 Percentage of Votes
AGAINST
73,568,932 98.78% 906,409 1.22%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the “Say-On-Pay” resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of
Votes FOR		 Percentage of
Votes FOR		 Number of
Votes AGAINST		 Percentage of Total
Votes AGAINST
70,668,885 94.89% 3,806,456 5.11%

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Descartes Investor Contact:
Laurie McCauley (519) 746-6114 x202358
investor@descartes.com


