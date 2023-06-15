Governor Newsom Proclaims California State Parks Week

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring June 14-18, 2023, as “California State Parks Week.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Our state parks are a source of pride and inspiration for Californians and visitors from around the world. The California Department of Parks and Recreation manages these natural and cultural resources to support climate resilience, protect habitats and promote their important ecological functions, and connect people from all walks of life to nature and the many benefits it offers for the heart, mind and body.

California is home to the nation’s oldest state park system, with destinations across our diverse landscapes. State parks create meaningful opportunities for Californians of all backgrounds to connect with nature, share memorable experiences, and care for our shared lands.

Access to state parks, the coast and public lands throughout the state is fundamental to healthy and vibrant communities. California is committed to expanding outdoor access, especially in underserved communities. Innovative programs like the California State Park Adventure Pass and State Library Parks Pass are creating opportunities for more families to access our shared natural wonders.

State parks and outdoor programs provide a space for Californians to strengthen their understanding and relationship with nature while creating invaluable opportunities for families and communities to connect with each other. During California State Parks Week, I invite all Californians to explore the many fun and fulfilling experiences these treasured places have to offer in every corner of our state.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim June 14-18, 2023, as “California State Parks Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 14th day of June 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

