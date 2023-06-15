MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, June 5, 2023, to Monday, June 12, 2023

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 5, 2023, through Monday, June 12, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 50 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 5, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-089-221

A J. Double Action 1900 .32 caliber revolver and a Hopkins & Allen .32 caliber revolver were recovered in the 200 block of Division Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-089-654

An American Tactical Omni Hybrid multi-caliber rifle and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Christopher Jordan Broady, of no fixed address, and 20-year-old Isjalon Jermiah Armstead, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-089-663

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Andrew Clayborn Sewell, III, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-090-128

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-090-274

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of First Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Terrell Osborne, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Distribution of Marijuana while Armed, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-090-355

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .45 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory Saint 5.56 semi-automatic rifle were recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-090-454

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of R Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Alvin Dominguez, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Place Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-090-484

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Taylor Mendes Fallin, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-090-499

A ROHM RG10 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Doctanian Recardo Young, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-090-522

A “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 2600 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-090-641

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Charles Holmes, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-090-675

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-019-864

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Dymier Basil Steele, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-090-931

A Taurus PT-145 Pro .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Amberham Scott, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-091-139

A Ruger 57 5.57 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Aaron Joshua Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-091-140

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Donnell Rich, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-091-144

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-091-154

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of 13th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Markeese Raymar White, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-091-212

Thursday, June 8, 2023

A Beretta APX .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Demarcus Mortell Barnett, of Southeast, D.C., for Murder II. CCN: 23-091-607

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Wayne Eric Witherspoon, Jr., of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-091-698

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Meade Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Alfred Logan, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-091-718

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Montario Moore, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-091-763

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Adams Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Domingo Rashad Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-091-793

Friday, June 9, 2023

A Taurus PT-24/7 Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Somerset Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-092-229

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Patterson Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Curtis Antonio Cofield, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-092-357

A Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Marcus Rayvon Hodges, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-092-481

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-092-508

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Radical 5.56x45 caliber rifle were recovered in the 2700 block of Terrace Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Steven James McCormick, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-092-585

A Ruger 57 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-092-635

Saturday, June 10, 2023

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Kendall Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Earl Lorenzo Morgan, III, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-092-707

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of I-295 Northbound Benning Road and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-092-913

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-092-959

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kolemante Alfonzo Williams, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-093-031

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun and a SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Mitchell Tolar, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Jessica Haskins, of Stafford, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and No Permit. CCN: 23-093-133

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Leneiccia Grier, of Accokeek, MD, and 22-year-old Jasmine Taylor, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-088-204

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-093-213

Sunday, June 11, 2023

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Damon Mallory, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Flee Law Enforcement Officer. CCN: 23-093-330

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Sequan Collier, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-093-414

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 58th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Isaiah James Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-093-796

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of L’Enfant Plaza, Southwest. CCN: 23-093-916

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-093-931

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.