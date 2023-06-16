Trampolines introduces the future of worship with this EDM version of “Waymaker”
We wanted to make a version of ‘Waymaker’ for a modern generation that wants to worship God in our way.”NASHVILLE, TENN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic pop rock band Trampolines has released their take on “Waymaker,” an effusive, cinematic track that represents the future of worship. The song is available on all major streaming platforms now, including Spotify and Apple Music.
— Lane Terzieff, Trampolines
“We wanted to make a version of ‘Waymaker’ for a modern generation that wants to worship God in our way,” Trampolines’ Lane Terzieff explains. “It’s for the punks, the wild, authentic Gen Z and Millennials who are different. But the authenticity of the worship is there.”
The music video that released alongside the song (debuted exclusively on NewReleaseToday) represents that same energy, full of raw, incendiary parking lot worship. The musical arrangement supports the passionate heart.
As Lane describes the sound, “It’s a mix of orchestral film score-style music and electronic, futuristic bass drops.”
Husband and wife duo Lane and Cary Terzieff, who lead Trampolines, produced the song themselves. They’ve already taken their arrangement around the world through Europe and Asia as well as the United States. That approach exemplifies their commitment to global ministry with an intensely missional focus. 100% of the band’s profits support their outreach work around the world.
“Waymaker” itself is a song with a global history, originally written by Nigerian artist Sinach. The song has been popularized through versions recorded by artists like Leeland, Michael W. Smith, Bethel and Passion.
Trampolines concerts are an opportunity to participate in their international missions work. You can learn more about booking them at faabooking.com/trampolines, and learn more about their missions at www.LaneAndCary.com. You can also stream their music on Spotify or Apple Music, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
Mary Nikkel
Mary Nikkel Media
maryrosenikkel@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok