The Ultimate Vegan Experience Returns For Its 4th Annual Vegan Vibez Summer Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's Vegan Vibez Festival is set to be more enticing than ever before! Known for curating the ultimate vegan experience, Vegan Vibez is revolutionizing the culture of health and wellness. Located at The Raven Tower at 310 North St., Houston, TX, the festival will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Attendees can expect amazing vegan vendors nationwide, live performances, full bars, paint and sip, and a vegan runway fashion show.
With an expected attendance of over 5,000 people, the festival will be packed with vegan food, education, and entertainment. Vegan Vibez will debut its Sk8 National Roller Skating Competition and The Master Vegan Cooking Contest featuring Vegan Palate, Sunni Speaks, and Fork & Thyme. The festival will be hosted by Radioone 979 The Box Personality J-Mac with special guests including actor and activist Freeway Rick Ross, artist and humanitarian AJ McQueen, comedian Jeff Shelley, and many more. The event is sponsored by the University of Houston Downtown, Tesla, ASPCA, The Accident Guys, Cowgirls Playground, The Bounce House Houston, Marvel Electric Bikes, Elite IV Solutions, Prolific Releaf, and Berry Dynamic Agency.
"Our mission is to show the world how veganism is not about just eating plants," Founder Ken Free states. "We want to educate and encourage Americans to live a healthier and plant-based lifestyle. While many people believe eating healthy is about eating salads, our outdoor community-focused celebration provides a variety of plant-based alternatives that will explode your taste buds."
Ken Free is a firefighter with over 20 years of event curation experience. He started his vegan journey four years ago during paramedic school. After seeing thousands of patients with medical conditions, he saw the need to change our culture's diet and wanted to raise awareness. He came up with the idea to push fun in a healthy way and birthed "Coachella" with a vegan twist.
"Meat doesn't have a taste until you give it one," Free continues. "That's the message I want to spread for plants and combine what I love."
The festival highlights how veganism can improve personal and global health, protect the environment, and reduce animal suffering. There will be something for everyone at Vegan Vibez, from experienced vegans to those just starting their vegan journey. By raising awareness about the benefits of veganism, the festival is an important step in inspiring people to switch to a vegan lifestyle.
From the first Vegan Vibez Festival in 2019 to 2022, thousands of attendees have become true fans of the #1 vegan experience. First responders are granted free entry to the festival with their work ID. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vegan-vibez-summer-fest-tickets-530444081527.
Ciara Suesberry
