Issues of Turkmen-Tajik partnership were discussed

15/06/2023

Today, on June 15, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Turkmenistan Farrukh Homiddin Sharifzoda, who is completing his diplomatic mission in our country.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of Turkmen-Tajik relations. Further, the parties discussed topical issues and prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan on a wide range of issues of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction.

R.Meredov stated that bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan are at a high level of partnership. In this context, the importance of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan, which took place in May this year, that gave a new impact to the further development of a friendly and constructive dialogue between the two countries, was emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for the comprehensive support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission aimed at strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial ties between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

