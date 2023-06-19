SOPHIACI Forms Board of Advisors to Drive Strategic Growth
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOPHIACI, LLC (SOPHIA Centralized Intelligence), a fintech model operations, reporting & data management software company, is proud to announce the formation of its inaugural Board of Advisors. The new board will be instrumental in guiding the company's strategic growth initiatives and providing valuable insights and expertise.
"We are thrilled to have such an esteemed group of industry leaders and experts joining our Board of Advisors," said John Pawlyshyn, Co-Founder of SOPHIACI. "Their collective knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we aim to expand our footprint while simplifying the complexity of analytics in financial services."
The Board of Advisors includes the following individuals:
William Shuler, as President at WPS Advisors and former Chief Information Officer at Home Point Financial, Homeward Residential, GMAC/Rescap and National City Mortgage, is a technology strategist within the financial services industry.
Albert Celini, a risk consultant at Klaros Group and former Chief Risk Officer at Ocwen Financial, PHH Mortgage and Sun National Bank- specializing in transformative risk strategies.
Amy Brandt, an Executive Director at Serent Capital and Former Docutech CEO - providing critical operating and capital raising capabilities
Each member of the Board brings a unique set of skills and experience to the table, including expertise in risk management, information technology, and financial services leadership.
"I am honored to join the Board of Advisors for SOPHIACI," said Bill Shuler. "I look forward to working with the team to help guide the company's growth and success in the years ahead."
The Board of Advisors will meet regularly with the leadership team to provide guidance on a range of strategic initiatives, including technology direction and assisting the company to evolve its value proposition and business strategy. Their collective insights and expertise will help to ensure that SOPHIACI remains at the forefront of analytics and continues to deliver innovative solutions to its customers.
About SOPHIACI
SOPHIACI is a financial services software company. The software centrally manages modeling operations and generates customizable off-the-shelf, enhanced reporting requiring no technical expertise.
SOPHIACI consists of a powerful engine capable of running complex algorithms against large data sets on the back end with an intuitive and interactive user interface controlled by a web app on the front-end.
Founded in 2019, the company aims to simplify extremely complex tasks performed by financial institutions, by making them accessible, transparent, inexpensive while reducing redundancies and silos.
