Navigating the Post-"Revenge Spending" Era: Business Strategies for Sustainable Growth
A counter-intuitive approach to thriving in the coming sales slump
Where there's a choice there's a why. Let your customer tell you their why”CORAL GABLES, FL, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the phenomenon of "revenge spending" begins to taper off, industry experts emphasize the crucial steps that businesses must take to minimize its impact and ensure long-term success. In a recent interview, Marcelo Salup, co-founder of CEO Analytics, shares his counterintuitive approach.
— Marcelo Salup
Salup's advice to consumer-facing businesses is clear: double-down on branding not on price promotions. He highlights the challenges faced by companies in the current market, stating, "Consumer-facing businesses are hit with a triple whammy." He cites brand commoditization, intensified competition, and the homogenization of consumer data as significant hurdles that need to be addressed.
The commoditization of brands, particularly affecting the fast-food industry due to increased reliance on takeout and delivery services, is one of the primary challenges highlighted by Salup. Additionally, businesses now face heightened competition as more companies vie for a share of shrinking consumer spending. “Some businesses, like airlines, have an even more difficult situation” Salup adds, “as airfares have reached a natural ceiling.” Disappearing cookies and increased reliance on sales data have also commoditized customer insights. “It’s a vast sea of sameness” Salup concludes.
In response to these challenges, Salup emphasizes that the single most critical step for businesses is to "de-commoditize" their offerings and provide customers with a “reason why” to choose them.
To achieve this, Adi Asavaid, co-founder of CEO Analytics, a boutique attitudinal research company, stresses the importance of truly listening to customers, removing all filters and preconceptions. Asavaid adds, "To de-commoditize, you need to develop a methodology that eliminates various biases inherent in traditional surveys."
Furthermore, Salup advises businesses to approach research with humility and open-mindedness. He cautions against the temptation to manipulate research findings to align with personal preferences, asserting, "The worst thing you could do is try to fit research to what you want to hear." Salup concludes: “Whenever there’s a choice, there’s a why. Let your customers tell it to you.”
As businesses adapt to the changing market dynamics and strive for differentiation, the insights offered by industry experts like Salup and Asavaid serve as a valuable guide. By focusing on branding, leveraging unbiased research methodologies, and embracing customer-centricity, companies can navigate the post-"revenge spending" era and position themselves for sustainable growth.
About CEO Analytics: CEO Analytics is a leading research and consulting firm specializing in consumer behavior, attitudinal research, and strategic insights. With a track record of delivering actionable recommendations, CEO Analytics helps businesses across industries develop effective strategies to meet evolving market demands.
