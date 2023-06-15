June 15, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Antisemitism Task Force Members

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces Antisemitism Task Force Members

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the selected members of his antisemitism task force. The initial members were chosen through an application process, including Office of the Attorney General employees, law enforcement, educators, and leaders in Virginia’s Jewish Community.

The Attorney General’s Task Force was announced in February and is the first of its kind in the United States. Its purpose is to monitor, gather information, educate, and coordinate with law enforcement regarding instances of antisemitism in the Commonwealth.

“As Attorney General, the safety of Virginians is my number one priority. Antisemitism is the world’s oldest form of bigotry and remains prevalent today. I’m excited to announce the successful and prevalent Jewish leaders and community partners joining my Task Force to take a step forward in preventing and combating Antisemitism in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The Task Force includes:

David Brand - Chair. Special Assistant to the Attorney General for Outreach.

Christine Lambrou Johnson - Senior Assistant Attorney General, Office of Attorney General Section Chief of Office of Civil Rights

Meredith R, Wiesel - Anti Defamation League (ADL) Regional Director.

Robin Mancoll - Chief Program Officer, United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, Virginia

Daniel Staffenberg - CEO, Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, Virginia

Mark B. Rotenberg - Vice President ,University Initiatives and Legal Affairs, Hillel International

Vicki E. Fishman - Director, Virginia and D.C. Government and Community Relations Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington

Joel Taubman - Candidate for the Virginia Bar. Former Law Clerk, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law

Michael Goldsmith - Secure Community Network (SCN) Regional Security Advisor. Former Norfolk Virginia Chief of Police

Bruce Meyer - Former Chairman of the Virginia Community College System and Continuing Board Member for over 8 years.

The Antisemitism Task Force’s mission statement can be found below.

The Virginia Attorney General’s Antisemitism Task Force brings together community leaders from across the Commonwealth to address Antisemitism and support the work of the Office of the Attorney General. The Task Force marshals the expertise of an agile group of attorneys, professionals, and law enforcement officials to confront the scourge of Antisemitism inserting itself in our public and private spheres. The Task Force’s mission centers around four objectives to combat Antisemitism in the Commonwealth: educating, monitoring, information- gathering, and coordination with law enforcement.

Educate

Provide tools, instructional resources, and direct education on Antisemitism to stakeholders across the Commonwealth. The education will contain the history, effects, and contemporary manifestations of Antisemitism. The education will also offer best practices to condemn and address Antisemitism, including guidance on how to report potentially illegal harassment, discrimination, and hate crimes.

Monitor

Follow antisemitic incidents and trends online, in Virginia communities, and within schools, businesses, civil society, and other institutions in the Commonwealth.

Gather Information

Work with citizens, civil society, and law enforcement to collect data relating to antisemitic activities and trends. Assist in making law enforcement, government, and the private sector aware of individual instances of Antisemitism.

Coordinate with Law Enforcement

Refer potential instances of illegal activity to the proper authorities and provide ongoing support and monitoring. Connect the Jewish community with their law enforcement authorities. Advance the recommendations of the Governor's Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

