Bettaway Supply Chain Services Named to Inbound Logistics Green 75 for 2023
Company cited for environmental stewardship, sustainability, recycling, energy conservation in pallet network operations and management.
Bettaway has a long-held commitment to being a good steward of the environment. This is a testament to our employees and the sustainability goals they've achieved for our communities and clients.”SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bettaway Supply Chain Services has been named by Inbound Logistics magazine, a recognized editorial authority covering the logistics and supply chain market, to its Green 75 list for 2023.
— John Vaccaro, president, Bettaway
Each year, Inbound Logistics editors receive and evaluate hundreds of nominations for Green 75 recognition, selecting those 75 companies “going above and beyond to prioritize green initiatives and help global supply chains become more sustainable. These companies are dedicated to developing and implementing best practices that leave a positive footprint on the world,” noted Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics.
“From managing efficient use and recycling of pallets, to spec’ing lightweight trucks and trailers, to this year adopting electric yard tractors for dock operations, we’ve demonstrated a long-held commitment to operating sustainably and being a good steward of the environment,” said John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway. “This recognition is a testament to our employees and their efforts contributing to sustainability goals that benefit our customers and our communities.”
Bettaway is a leader in pallet recycling and sustainable supply and management of national pallet networks. The company has provided pallet services for large CPG companies for several decades, and over the past 10 years has helped them recover, reuse and recycle over 50 million pallets. Since 2008, Bettaway has been spec'ing light weight trucks and trailers for its 150-tractor, 900-trailer fleet, delivering improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Over the past several years Bettaway also has been upgrading its fleet with fully automatic transmissions, further improving fuel economy.
This year the company made its first investments in electric vehicles, adding electric yard tractors to its operation, and ordering its first Class 8 electric trucks. The company also employs advanced transportation optimization software for route planning and management to ensure efficient delivery and minimum miles traveled and fuel used.
And last year, Bettaway launched PalletTrader, the first neutral, independent e-commerce marketplace for sourcing, buying and selling pallets. The open platform helps promote and facilitate for any pallet user, buyer or seller the ability to recycle pallets into supply chain service, preventing them from being discarded into landfills.
About Bettaway Supply Chain Services and BevDS: South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Visit us at www.bettaway.com.
Gary Frantz
Bettaway
+1 925-594-1434
email us here