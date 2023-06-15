Senator Linda Stewart Secures More Than $29 Million In Project Funding For Central Florida Community

FLORIDA, June 15 - Orlando – Today’s budget signing guarantees $29.9 million for multiple Central Florida projects, championed by Senator Linda Stewart (D-Orlando). These budget items will provide a variety of important services to constituents and organizations throughout the community.

“Crafting a $116.5 billion dollar budget is not an easy task, and I applaud all of my colleagues for their hard work in responsibly allocating dollars across our state. While this session was tough, there are many things to be proud of in this budget, such as $850 million for the Florida Wildlife Corridor, $100 million recurring funding for Florida Forever, over $400 million towards affordable housing, $112 million towards broadband equity, and $46 million to arts and culture grants, just to name a few,” said Stewart. “I’m pleased to personally bring home $29.9 million to our community. These projects will have large positive impacts directly in Central Florida, and provide many needed services, create job opportunities, and continue to make our community a safe place to call home.”

Senator Stewart’s secured projects include the following:

Developing STEM Learning Zones in City Communities - $250,000

Adolescent Mental Health Services for the Uninsured - $175,000

Devereux support services to individuals with Dual Diagnosis - $500,000

AdventHealth – Type 1 Diabetes Research Pilot - $796,063

Valencia College – Lake Nona Campus Building #2 - $5,000,000

University of Central Florida - College of Nursing Building - $14,781,430

City of Apopka - Regional Trail Connections - $2,000,000

Homeless Services Network of Central Florida -Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project - $1,000,000

City of Belle Isle – Hoffner Avenue Traffic Improvements - $1,500,000

IDignity - Statewide Operational Headquarters - $1,000,000

BRIDG - Microchip Advanced Packaging Design Center $2,950,000

