Manchin Supports Rikelman Nomination for First Circuit Court of Appeals

June 15, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his decision to vote for Julie Rikelman’s nomination to be a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

“For more than 50 years, Roe v. Wade was the law of the land and settled precedent. The Supreme Court’s rejection of that precedent has destabilized public trust in the American judicial system and jeopardized access to healthcare for millions of American women. Throughout her career, Ms. Rikelman has demonstrated a commitment to upholding what was settled precedent by defending Roe v. Wade and has committed to following all current and future Supreme Court precedents on the bench. During a time of hyper-partisanship in our country, we need federal judges who respect the bedrock principle of interpreting the law outside the influence of politics, and for this reason, I supported Ms. Rikelman’s nomination.”