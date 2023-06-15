Number of passengers through Nội Bài Airport on summer days surges

VIETNAM, June 15 -

HÀ NỘI — The number of passengers through Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport, the second busiest airport in Việt Nam, on the first days of the summer has surged, and is expected to maintain a high level to mid-August.

On the first 12 days of June, the airport served over 1 million passengers with more than 7,000 flights, up 3 per cent against the same period last year.

Notably, on June 11 – the first Sunday after the high school entrance exam, over 103,000 passengers on board over 620 flights passed through the airport.

Its managers predict that in the peak period this summer, it will serve 109,000 passengers, including nearly 29,000 foreigners, each day, up around 38 per cent compared to that on normal days, and 15 per cent against the same period last year.

The increase is attributed to rises in the number of foreign tourists and international flights.

Nội Bài is making necessary preparations to better serve passengers during the peak time, they added. — VNS