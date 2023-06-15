VinaCapital’s fund sells 190,000 shares of Quảng Ngãi Sugar

VIETNAM, June 15 -

HÀ NỘI — VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF), the flagship fund of VinaCapital, has just sold 190,000 shares of Quảng Ngãi Sugar JSC (QNS) to reduce its ownership from 6.01 per cent to 5.96 per cent of charter capital.

Previously, on May 30, VOF also sold 600,000 QNS shares to reduce ownership.

In the first quarter of 2023, Quảng Ngãi Sugar JSC recorded revenue of VNĐ2.13 trillion, up 17.4 per cent over the same period last year. Profit after tax was recorded at VNĐ316.5 billion, up 80.1 per cent.

During Q1, gross profit increased by 23.1 per cent to VNĐ595.72 billion; financial revenue increased by 88.7 per cent to VNĐ71.45 billion; financial expenses rose by 75.8 per cent to VNĐ38.36 billion; selling and administrative expenses decreased by 6.3 per cent to VNĐ273.22 billion. Other activities did not change significantly.

In 2023, Quảng Ngãi Sugar JSC targets a revenue of VNĐ8.4 trillion, down 2 per cent over the same period last year and profit after tax is expected to reach VNĐ1 trillion, down 22 per cent compared to 2022.

Ending the first quarter of 2023, with a profit of VNĐ316.5 billion, the company completed 31.4 per cent of the yearly plan.

On the stock market, QNS shares are traded at around VNĐ44,600 per share. VNS