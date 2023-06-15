Savage Media Attains MBE Certification in Indiana, Bolstering Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion
Savage Media recognized as a Minority Business Enterprise by Indiana Department of Administration
Savage Media, a leading media production company, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification in the state of Indiana. This significant milestone reinforces Savage Media's unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, promoting inclusivity, and supporting underrepresented communities in the media industry.
The MBE certification is a testament to Savage Media's dedication to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, as well as its proven track record of delivering exceptional media production services. This certification, recognized by the state of Indiana, acknowledges Savage Media as a minority-owned business that meets the stringent criteria established for the MBE program.
By obtaining this certification, Savage Media gains enhanced opportunities to collaborate with public and private organizations, including corporations, government entities, and nonprofits, which actively seek to engage and support diverse businesses. This new milestone will enable Savage Media to forge strategic partnerships, expand its network, and contribute to the economic growth of the region.
"We are thrilled to achieve MBE certification in Indiana. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the media industry," said Derik Savage, Founder // CEO of Savage Media. "We firmly believe that diversity fuels creativity and innovation, and we are proud to be a minority-owned business that can offer unique perspectives and services to our clients and partners."
Who is Savage Media?