Global Sales of Tie Layer Resins Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 5.2% CAGR, Reaching US$ 3.8 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Tie layer resins are produced from renewable raw materials, such as plant-based feedstock which reduces the environmental impact of the packaging industry. The growing demand for sustainable packaging materials, coupled with government initiatives to promote the use of renewable raw materials, is expected to drive the adoption of renewable tie layer resins, thus driving the market.

Sustainability initiatives are expected to support the growth of the tie layer resins market during the forecast period by driving the demand for biodegradable and compostable packaging materials, renewable raw materials, and recycled materials. Market players offering sustainable tie layer resins solutions are likely to be well-positioned to tap into the growing sustainable packaging materials market and achieve sustainable growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global tie layer resins market is projected to grow at 5.2% CAGR and reach US$ 3.8 million by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The market witnessed a historical CAGR of 4.4% between 2018 to 2022

between 2018 to 2022 Under type, the non-reactive segment dominates the market with a 58.4% market share

market share LLDPE is preferred as a base resin for tie layer resins because of its excellent mechanical properties, good flexibility, low melting point, good barrier properties, and compatibility with other polymers

East Asia is expected to dominate the global market accounting for 31.6% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 Prominent tie layer resins manufacturers are Arkema SA, Dow Inc., Kraton Corporation, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, SK Functional Polymers, and Yparex among others

“The Growing Packaging Industry to Bolster the Demand for Tie Layer Resins During the Forecast Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report

Arkema SA

Dow Inc.

Kraton Corporation

LyondellBasell

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

SK Functional Polymers

Market Development

Manufacturers are focusing on collaborating with other market players in the industry which is likely to help to mitigate the impact of market volatility. Market players emphasize on developing new and innovative products that meet the changing needs of customers.

Innovation can help market players differentiate themselves from competitors and provide a competitive advantage, even in challenging market conditions. Building and strengthening customer relationships to help market players maintain their customer base even during the recent economic downturn.

• In July 2021, SK Functional Polymer launched a brand new tie resin OREVAC 18603, suitable for polyester-based flexible and rigid multilayer packaging. OREVAC 18603 is a maleic anhydride modified ethylene methyl-acrylate (EMA) copolymer resin.

Segmentation of Tie Layer Resins Industry Research Report

By Type : Reactive Non-reactive

By Base Resin : HDPE LDPE LLDPE EVA PP Others (SEBS & Others)

By Bonding Material : Polymers Metals Others (Glass & Others)

By Application : Films Coextrusion coating Metal Coating Blow molding Thermoforming Others

By End Use : Food & Specialty Packaging Flexible Rigid Paperboard Coating Multilayer Bottles Barrier Sheets Nylon Modification Wood-plastic composites Automotive (Gas Tanks & Others) Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the tie layer resins market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (reactive and non-reactive), base resin (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, EVA, PP, and others (SEBS & others)), bonding material (polymers (ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyamide, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester (PET), polystyrene, polycarbonate, and others), metal (steel, aluminum, and others), others (glass & others)), application (films (blown film, and cast film), coextrusion coating, metal coating, and blow molding (bottles, containers, and others), thermoforming, others), end use (food & specialty packaging (flexible, rigid), paperboard coating, multilayer bottles, barrier sheets, nylon modification, wood-plastic composites, automotive (gas tanks and others), and others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

