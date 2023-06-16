Lights, Camera, Action! Cleveland Born Author/Filmmaker Gives Back to Fight Cancer at Home
June 20th at the iconic Brothers Lounge, 11609 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102 when the local community comes together to raise money to fight Cancer!
Three intertwined plots twist around a compelling puzzle for an adventurous read. Actor, Adam Naranjo, who in 2022 disappeared as an aid worker in the Ukraine brings Perpetual to life on Audible.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreams come to life on Tuesday, June 20th at the iconic Brothers Lounge, 11609 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102 when the local community comes together to raise funds for lifesaving cancer research at Cleveland Clinic.
This is a unique event as it’s being hosted and sponsored by Westlake, Ohio born author, screenwriter, and producer Brian Huey and his Perpetual Hope Tour, along with Westlake’s own Chris Riemenschneider (owner of Brothers Lounge) and a host of other “Green and White” Alumni who have banded together to make this gig a success in the battle against cancer.
WTAM 1100’s Bloomdaddy will EMCEE the event and will also be the Celebrity Bartender from 5:30 p.m.— 11 p.m. Guests will be dancing to summer vibes provided by The Island Song Trio, Cleveland’s own local singer songwriter, Meg Stepka, and Seajamz7, a Chicago-like brass band. Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic’s nationally recognized cancer research swiftly advances care from bench to bedside. Thanks to VeloSano, the premier cancer research fundraising initiative of Cleveland Clinic, $37 million has been raised since 2014 – with 100% pf those funds directly supporting more than 200 cancer research projects.
VeloSano Bike to Cure will take place Sept. 8 and 9, 2023. VeloSano is a global fundraising movement for hope and action, created to swiftly enable the cancer treatments of today and the cures of tomorrow through innovative, transformative research happening at Cleveland Clinic locations and around the world.
Brian Huey’s “Perpetual” is a compelling series of novels that have gained critical acclaim and is soon to be produced to film. Brian’s dream has been to further the cause of cancer research and the Perpetual Hope Tour has been doing that throughout the country. He’s come back to his roots to throw the best fundraiser ever and make a difference!
