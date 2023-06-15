Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Offices and Helpline Closed Monday June 19 in Observance of Juneteenth

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims offices in Mora, Las Vegas and Santa Fe will be closed on Monday June 19, 2023, in observance of Juneteenth.

The Claims Office Helpline will also be closed in observance of Juneteenth. You are welcome to leave a voice message on the Helpline at (505) 995-7133 and we will return your call during normal business hours on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Following the Juneteenth observance, the Claims Office and Claims Office Helpline will resume normal business operations and can be reached Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at (505) -995-7133.