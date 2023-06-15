Troopers Seize Fentanyl Pills and Methamphetamine, Arrest Suspect After Pursuit on Interstate 17

On Monday, June 5, 2023, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper stopped the driver of a Toyota Camry for moving and equipment violations on northbound Interstate 17 in Anthem. During the traffic stop the suspect drove away, leading to a pursuit on northbound Interstate 17. The suspect later came to a stop near milepost 254 and was detained by troopers without further incident.

Troopers conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle and found approximately 54 pounds of fentanyl pills and 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the car. The drugs were being transported from the Phoenix area to Denver, Colorado.

The driver, 28-year-old Omar C. Arias, was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges including unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Recent U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lab tests have shown roughly 6 out of every 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of the powerful opiate. Please talk to your loved ones – especially teens – about the dangers of taking unknown pills. Remember, just one pill can kill. Visit dea.gov/fentanylawareness for more information.