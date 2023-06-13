Website www.rebeccafitzgeraldcassar.com is Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed Investment Adviser

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website www.rebeccafitzgeraldcassar.com is fraudulently marketing itself as a licensed Investment Adviser.

The imposter website, www.rebeccafitzgeraldcassar.com, is not associated with a California licensed Investment Adviser or Broker-dealer.

The imposter website is trying to pose as Rebecca Fitzgerald Cassar, who is a licensed broker-dealer Agent (CRD number 3022998) and maintains registration with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (CRD number 149777) (“Morgan Stanley”). Morgan Stanley holds an active broker-dealer license and is registered with the California DFPI.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.