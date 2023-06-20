Drew Perkins

Introducing Haulin 4 Him: Andrew Perkins’ New Venture in RV and Camper Transportation

GOSHEN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Perkins, a seasoned professional in the transportation industry, is proud to announce the establishment of his new company, Haulin 4 Him. With a recently acquired LLC, Perkins’ venture aims to provide top-of-the-line transportation services for RVs and campers across the United States and Canada.

Andrew Perkins holds a class A CDL license, with six years of experience in the field. He has successfully transported various types of trailers, including travel trailers, fifth wheels, horse trailers, boats, and more. His expertise covers the entire spectrum of RV transportation, making Haulin 4 Him the go-to solution for individuals and dealerships alike.

While Perkins frequently delivers vehicles to dealerships, Haulin 4 Him specializes in catering to private individuals in need of reliable transportation services. Whether it's relocating to a new area or facilitating the sale of their beloved RV, Perkins and his team are committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for every client.

Recognizing the importance of building strong partnerships within the industry, Haulin 4 Him collaborates closely with dealerships to establish long-lasting relationships. Through their white glove delivery service, Perkins and his team will not only transport the units but also provide comprehensive training on setting up the RV and operating its various features. This dedication to exceptional customer service sets Haulin 4 Him apart from competitors.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this new journey with Haulin 4 Him," said Andrew Perkins. "Having witnessed the increasing demand for reliable and trustworthy RV and camper transportation, I am confident that our expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction will make us the preferred choice in the industry."

Perkins’ deep understanding of the RV market and wealth of knowledge about the industry will help Haulin 4 Him deliver top-notch service and uphold the highest standards of professionalism. Clients can trust that the company will handle their valuable assets with care and transport them securely to their desired destinations.

About Haulin 4 Him:

Haulin 4 Him is a newly established transportation company in Goshen Indiana specializing in the safe and efficient delivery of RVs and campers. Led by Andrew Perkins, a highly experienced professional with a class A CDL license, the company offers comprehensive transportation services to both dealerships and private individuals. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and extensive industry knowledge, Haulin 4 Him aims to become the trusted partner for all RV transportation needs.

