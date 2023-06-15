Trusted Prosecutor Alexcia Cox Announces Candidacy for State Attorney in Palm Beach County
Current Deputy Chief Assistant brings decades of prosecutorial experience and executive-level leadership to the State Attorney’s racePALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexcia Cox, current Deputy Chief Assistant for the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s office and member of State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s leadership team, proudly announced her candidacy for Palm Beach County State Attorney. Cox is ready to bring residents together to make history next year as the first woman and African-American to serve in this post. Cox made her announcement following State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s announcement earlier this week that he would not seek re-election next year.
“For nearly two decades, I’ve made it my mission to hold violent criminals accountable and achieve justice for victims of crime. As a mother, longtime community advocate and prosecutor, serving Palm Beach County residents as their next State Attorney would be a great honor. As Deputy Chief Assistant, I have taken on complex legal issues, served in executive leadership positions, and have focused on the tough cases to keep Palm Beach County safe,” Alexcia Cox stated.
As a Palm Beach County native, Cox has deep roots in the community. Currently serving as Deputy Chief Assistant, Cox has been an integral part of State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s Executive Leadership Team. For nearly her entire career, Cox has served as a prosecutor working complex cases, including first-degree murders, domestic violence, and major felonies.
Cox began her legal career with the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s office as a domestic violence prosecutor. Her capacity to lead, her tough-on-crime approach and advocacy for justice, led to her selection as the lead prosecutor to launch the felony division of the Domestic Violence Unit, where she eventually rose through the ranks to serve as Chief of the unit.
Recognizing her executive management skills, State Attorney Aronberg tapped Cox to serve as his first Deputy Chief Assistant where she supervises prosecutors assigned to the County Court (misdemeanor) Division, Domestic Violence Unit, and the North and South County satellite offices. She was instrumental in the creation of the office’s Conviction Review Unit. In her capacity as Deputy Chief Assistant, Cox works closely with fellow prosecutors, law enforcement and the community to seek justice for victims of crime and ensure fairness in our judicial system.
Cox added, “It’s not lost on me that we can make great history next year as we shatter a glass ceiling in our county. Though most important to me is waking up every day to pursue justice for victims of crimes and ensure that those who break the law will be held accountable. Families deserve the right to live safely in their neighborhoods and as the next State Attorney, I am ready to get to work to uphold the mission of our office and build on the great work and progress achieved by our strong State Attorney, Dave Aronberg.”
Cox’s hard work and professionalism can be seen through her life story. As a single mother, she put herself through college and law school, dedicated herself to the law and made a commitment to local advocacy. Cox is an example of how hard work and perseverance can empower anyone to achieve their goals. Her advocacy in Palm Beach County extends to programs and organizations that empower women, mothers, and young girls. Cox has volunteered for "Hearts for Moms" and "Guardians of the Glades Women's Leadership Program." Cox also actively engages with youth groups, churches, and her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Cox’s experience and commitment has been recognized through numerous awards and recognitions, including, Rising Star Award - Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, 2022; Athena Leadership Award Finalist - Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, 2021; 40 Under 40: Black Leaders of Today and Tomorrow- Legacy South Florida Magazine, 2019; Access to Justice Award – Eta Phi Beta Sorority, West Palm Beach Chapter, 2019; Domestic Violence Stiletto Award - Destiny by Choice Ministries, 2019; Humanitarian Award - Project 12 Initiative & SHE Holdings, LLC, 2019; Justice Barbara Pariente Award - Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers, 2019; Trailblazer Award - National Coalition of 100 Black Women, South Palm Beach County Chapter, 2019; Trailblazer of the Year Award - Legacy South Florida Magazine, 2019; Giraffe Award (Nominee)- Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, 2019; and Onyx Award for Public Service - National Coalition of 100 Black Women, West Palm Beach Chapter; 2015.
With a strong academic background, Cox graduated cum laude from the University of Central Florida with a B.A. in Interpersonal Communication. While attending UCF, Cox was named 2002 recipient of the Order of Pegasus Award, which is the most prestigious and significant award a student can attain recognizing exemplary performance in the areas of academic achievement, outstanding university involvement, leadership, and community service. She received a Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from the Florida State University College of Law.
