HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Statement on Supreme Court Decision in Haaland v. Brackeen

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement following the Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision in Haaland v. Brackeen:

“The Supreme Court’s ruling today in Haaland v. Brackeen is the right one. As experts have recognized, the Indian Child Welfare Act has been the ‘gold standard’ in child welfare for four decades. The Act strives to protect the best interests of Indian children by keeping Native families intact wherever possible and addressing systemic injustice. This ruling is an important victory not only for Native tribes, but for all of us who are committed to protecting family integrity and respecting tribal sovereignty.”

