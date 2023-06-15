Submit Release
June 15 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Campaign and Political Finance Rules

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, June 15, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to consider preliminary draft rules to implement Senate Bill 22-237 (Ballot Measure Campaign Finance) and Senate Bill 23-276 (Modifications to Laws Regarding Elections), and to revise rules concerning the completion and accuracy of personal financial disclosures.

The preliminary draft rules are intended to promote increased transparency of funds used in ballot measure campaigns by detailing when an organization meets the major purpose standard, clarifying statutory terms, and establishing reporting requirements for independent expenditures, direct ballot measure expenditures, and earmarked contributions and expenditures. The rules also clarify reporting requirements for candidates, candidate committees, and issue committees; clarify disbursement requirements for excess or unexpended funds and deadlines to terminate candidate committees; and establish a pleading threshold for all complaints submitted to the Elections Division’s campaign and political finance enforcement team. Additionally, the preliminary draft rules establish an enforcement structure for complaints about the content of personal financial disclosures and fines for failure to file accurate and complete affidavits, disclosures, or contribution expenditure, or other finance reports, as well as a corresponding fine schedule.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for July 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing will be conducted in-person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Online registration for the hearing can be found at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1502394010614557527. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.

