Ovation Sienna Hills Named Best of Southern Utah
Ovation Sienna Hills, upscale senior living in St, George, Utah, was named Best of Southern Utah for the second consecutive year.
Thank you to the local community for your votes, to our residents and families for choosing Ovation Sienna Hills, and to our team members enhancing lives each day."ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Stephanie Grade, Regional Vice President of Operations
Ovation Sienna Hills was nominated and voted by the public, included with fellow nominees across nearly 200 categories.
Earning this honorable recognition is a testament to the Ovation team’s core values and mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve.”
“We are incredibly honored to be named the Best of Southern Utah,” stated Stephanie Grade, Regional Vice President of Operations with Arete Living, Ovation's management organization. “Thank you to the local community for your votes, to our residents and families for choosing Ovation Sienna Hills, and to our team members enhancing lives each day.”
Grade has served with Ovation since its beginnings and has been a core leader in building the team and business to the active lifestyle village it is today. Ovation Sienna Hills opened in April 2021, so earning this award twice during their early years is a true honor and demonstration of the team’s commitment to providing a high-class retirement experience.
Ovation Sienna Hills offers an active retirement lifestyle for their residents, including concierge services, several in-house restaurants, a pool, a vibrant activities and events schedule, and so much more. Lifestyle options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care, plus most recently Utah’s first female-only memory care neighborhood, Sage.
The team offers a grand welcome right from the start with their red-carpet entrance for new residents, a warm introduction to life at Ovation Sienna Hills.
About Ovation Sienna Hills
Ovation Sienna Hills is an upscale independent living, assisted living, and memory care community managed by Arete Living. With a goal to support independence while making life a little easier, the team lives their mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve.” The team is proudly named the Best of Southern Utah in 2023. Discover more at OvationSiennaHills.com and on Facebook and Instagram.
