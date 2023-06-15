NEWFOUNDLAND GOLDBAR RESOURCES ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Newfoundland Goldbar Resources Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective June 13, 2023 (the “Effective Date”), the British Columbia Securities Commission and Alberta Securities Commission (together, the “Securities Regulators”) have issued orders revoking their cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on June 5, 2009 and September 3, 2009, respectively (together, the “Cease Trade Orders”).
On June 7, 2023, the Company filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, (ii) its unaudited interim financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, (iii) a written undertaking from the Company that it will hold an annual general meeting of its shareholders within three months after the date on which the Cease Trade Orders are revoked, (iv) Form 52-110F2 – Disclosure by Venture Issuers, (v) Form 58-101F2 – Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers), and (vi) Form 51-102F6V – Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers (collectively, the “Continuous Disclosure Documents”). The Continuous Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Following the filing of the Continuous Disclosure Documents, the Company is up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations.
In connection with the Company’s applications for the revocation of the Cease Trade Orders, the Company provided an undertaking to the Securities Regulators that it would hold an annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company within three months of the Effective Date. The Company has met all other conditions required by the Securities Regulators for revocation of the Cease Trade Orders.
Corporate Update
The Company was previously a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties and may remain a resource exploration company or transition into a different sector in the future. The Company was dormant from 2008 to 2021 and does not currently own any operating mines or exploration properties.
On April 9, 2021, the Company reported that Eric K. Jerrett and Leo P. Power had resigned as directors of the Company, Harold L. Wareham had resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Company, and J. Patrick Sheridan had resigned as Chief Financial Officer. Effective April 9, 2021, the Company appointed Michael Lerner to serve as a director and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Emily Lerner and Harvey McKenzie were appointed to the board of directors.
Subsequently, on May 25, 2021, the Company reported that Michael Lerner, Emily Lerner and Harvey McKenzie had resigned as directors of the Company and that Michael Lerner had also resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Effective May 25, 2021, the Company appointed Binyomin Posen to serve as a director and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to replace Mr. Lerner, and Jack Wortzman and Yonatan Colman were appointed to the board of directors. The changes in management and the board of directors were made to allow the Company to pursue other potential opportunities.
Pursuant to partial revocation orders received on September 14, 2021 from each of the Securities Regulators, on April 17, 2023, the Company closed a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000 through the issuance of 40,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.0005 per common share. The proceeds will be applied to payment of outstanding payables and for general working capital.
About Newfoundland Goldbar Resources Inc.
The Company was previously a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties and may remain a resource exploration company or transition into a different sector in the future.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416-481-2222
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.
Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s intention to call an annual shareholders’ meeting in accordance with the undertaking given to the Securities Regulators; the Company remaining a resource exploration company or transitioning into a different sector in the future; and the use of proceeds from the private placement.
Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company will call a shareholders meeting in accordance with the undertaking given to the Securities Regulators; the Company will remain a resource exploration company or transition into a different sector in the future; and the ability of the Company to use the proceeds from the private placement as intended.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the inability of the Company to call a shareholders meeting in accordance with the undertaking given to the Securities Regulators; the inability of the Company to use the proceeds from the private placement for their intended purposes; and inability of the Company to remain a resource exploration company and/or its inability to transition into a different sector in the future.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
