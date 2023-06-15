23 Ukrainians win scholarships for Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters degrees

Twenty-three Ukrainians won this year’s сall launched by the European Union Erasmus+ Programme to study Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters degrees at universities in Europe and worldwide.

This autumn, 21 young women and two young men from Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, and Ternopil will start their studies at the leading universities of Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The main subject areas of the students’ choice are: e-governance, European Politics and Society; Global Security, Astrophysics and Space Science; Particle Physics and Analytical Chemistry; Research and Innovation in Higher Education; Urban Studies; Dance Knowledge, Film Creativity, and Heritage.

Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters are unique master courses developed by a consortium of a minimum of two European universities, which provide grants that fully cover the study programme, travel costs, insurance, visa support, scholarship of €1,000 per month, etc.

In addition to their main curricula, students will be enrolled in language courses, learn about the countries of their stay, and discover and enjoy new cultures together with groupmates from around the world.

