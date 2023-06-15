Brain Implants Market Size is Expected to Exhibit highest Growth by 2029: Medtronic, Pixium Vision, NeuroPace
Brain Implants Market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Brain Implants Market to witness a CAGR of 11.88% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released Brain Implants Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Brain Implants market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. The Brain Implants market size is estimated to increase by USD 17789.09 Million at a CAGR of 11.88% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 5830.06 Million.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Boston Scientific Corporation, St Jude Medical, Medtronic, Pixium Vision, Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Nevro Corporation, NeuroPace Inc., NDI Medical LLC, LivaNova PLC
Definition:
Increased Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Like Alzheimer's disease, The Rise in Geriatric Population and Rapid Advancements in Medical Science are the key factors driving the global brain implant market. Brain implants are the neural implants that directly connected to the brain. These implants electrically stimulate, block or record the signals from the brain. It enables communication between the brain and electronic devices, thus permitting brain activity to be modified, recorded or translated. The purpose of these implants is establishing a biomedical prosthesis circumventing areas in the brain that have become dysfunctional after a stroke or other head injuries. However, the High Cost of Implant Installation may hinder the market growth.
Market Trends:
Use of Robotic Assistance for Brain Transplant Surgery
Market Drivers:
Increased Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Like Alzheimer's disease
The Rise in Geriatric Population
Rapid Advancements in Medical Science
Market Opportunities:
Increasing Healthcare Awareness and Technological Advancement
Growth in the Healthcare Sector
Increased Research and Development Activities
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Brain Implants market segments by Types: Deep brain stimulator (DBS), Spinal cord stimulator (SCS), Vagus nerve stimulator (VNS)
Detailed analysis of Brain Implants market segments by Applications: Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare Facilities
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
The market is segmented by Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare Facilities) by Type (Deep brain stimulator (DBS), Spinal cord stimulator (SCS), Vagus nerve stimulator (VNS)) by Disease (Chronic Pain, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, Depression, Essential Tremor, Alzheimer’s Disease) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
