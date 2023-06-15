European Parliament condemns Russia’s destruction of Kakhovka dam and calls to start accession negotiations with Kyiv this year

On 15 June, the European Parliament condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka dam on 6 June, saying that it “constitutes a war crime and has caused extensive flooding and created an environmental disaster as well as ecocide in Ukraine”.

“All those responsible for war crimes, including the destruction of the dam, will be held accountable in line with international law,” said members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in a resolution adopted today.

Parliament also called for a comprehensive and adequate EU recovery package for Ukraine, which should focus on the country’s immediate, medium- and long-term relief, reconstruction and recovery.

MEPs expressed the hope for a positive recommendation from the European Commission concerning Ukraine’s accession to the European Union once the country has successfully completed the seven steps set out in the Commission’s opinion. They asked for “a clear pathway for the start of accession negotiations, which, with enough support, could begin already this year”, says a press release by the European Parliament press office.

