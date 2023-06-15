PAC Machinery Debuts New Flow Wrapper That Uses Sustainable, Curbside Recyclable Paper Among Large Range of Packaging Equipment and Materials at PACK EXPO 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery (PAC) announces plans for the PACK EXPO LAS VEGAS 2023 show exhibit featuring exciting new machinery and new sustainable curbside recyclable paper materials. PAC showcases one of the largest ranges of equipment for flexible packaging at this show and is planning to exhibit automatic baggers, shrink wrappers, flow wrappers, vacuum sealers, bag sealers, and a large variety of bags and materials (including NEW sustainable packaging options). Pack Expo is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center September 11-13, 2023 and is produced by PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, who is promoting the show as “on pace to be the largest, most comprehensive show since its inception.” PAC Machinery will be looking to capitalize on the growing audience at the show in an exciting 2100 sq ft. exhibit located at C2418.



“We are excited to show our FW 650SI Servo Box Motion Inverted Flow Wrapper that makes bags to product length at high speed (up to 80 cycles/min) with our NEW Curbside, Recyclable Paper,” said Greg Berguig, VP, PAC Machinery. “This wrapper can accommodate products up to 12” wide or 8” high, can print directly on the package or on a label with the thermal transfer printer, and is ideal for apparel and other soft, delicate products packaged with a continuous motion in our new sustainable paper packaging,” Berguig said.

See the new flow wrapper along with one of the broadest ranges of packaging solutions at the show in PAC’s booth C2418. Consult with PAC Machinery’s experts who can find an optional solution for packaging challenges or to accommodate growth.

PAC Machinery has been designing packaging solutions that saves businesses time, money, and makes packaging a smoother, more automated process for over 60 years. PAC’s machines come in a range of configurations, from tabletop to large floor-standing units with numerous customized options that can tailor the machine to a business’s need.

Here is a preview the upcoming exhibit at C2418.

Further details on the exhibit below:



Flow Wrappers

FW 650SI + Labeler – NEW for 2023 – This servo-driven flow wrapper is for feeding soft or delicate products at high speed of up to 80 packs/min. It comes standard with a belted infeed conveyor and can accommodate products up to 12” wide or 8” in in height. The 650SI will be operating with the NEW curbside recyclable paper for the first time at this show.

FW 450S is a high-speed servo flow wrapper with a user-friendly, human/machine interface control. The touch panel PLC allows for storage of settings for the fast change-over of products. Package products at speeds up to 250/min. It also has the ability to reduce production time and the capability to index with automated feeding systems to reduce labor costs. Material waste is reduced with the no product, no bag feature.

Automatic Baggers

Rollbag ® R785 – This system is a unique, all-electric tabletop automatic poly bagger is a dependable, industrial quality, multi-shift packaging solution. The R785 is able to operate at a rate of up to 40 bags/min depending on application. Engineered to accommodate bags on a roll up to 12" wide and 20" long. The R785 on display at the show will feature PAC's new integrated thermal transfer printer, for printing directly on the bag.

Rollbag ® R3200 – This bagger is ideal for e-commerce, order fulfillment and distribution facilities that require the highest level of performance in their order fulfillment packaging operation. The standard Rollbag R3200 works with bags up to 16″ wide x 24″ long and has a seal bar opening of up to 6″ (8″ opening optional).The R3200 on display at the show will be configured to use curbside recyclable pre-opened bags

Rollbag ® R3200XLFulfillment – This system makes a bag to length, prints and applies a shipping label on it, allows it to be loaded automatically or manually and seals and separates the bag. Works with bags up to 22″ wide x 36″ long and features a seal bar opening of up to 11″.

Shrink Wrap Machine

6800CS is a high-performance side sealer for shrink packaging that can package products of ANY length, wrapping up to 4,200 packs/hr. Ideal for product widths up to 16" (6800CS) or 24" (6800CS-XL). There is a promo on this machine with purchase. Get 2 days of on-site set -up and training (a value of over $5k).



Vacuum Sealers

PVT Plus Med is a compact tabletop vacuum sealer, with gas flush capability and independent control of all process parameters.

PVK Med is a fully validatable medical vacuum impulse sealer designed to comply with the stringent guidelines of ISO 11607 terminally sterile packaging requirements.

Bag Sealer

552 Continuous Horizontal Band Sealer for bag and pouch sealing applications was engineered for fast, dependable seals - every time. It has an integrated conveyor that may be tilted down and can be raised or lowered to achieve desired seal position. This versatile band sealer can be fitted with several options, including an inkjet printer or embosser.



Bags & Materials

NEW Curbside Recyclable Paper Mailer

See our curbside recyclable paper in action, running on our Rollbag R3200 Automatic Bagger and never seen before on the new FW 650SI Flow Wrapper.

The Recylene ® line of poly mailers are made from unique formulas with up to 100% recycled resins – Ideal for the environmentally-conscious company. This unique sustainable mailer bag is very strong, measuring 2mil thick and complies with federal shipping requirements. Will run well on virtually any automatic poly mailer bagger.

Rollbag ® Poly Tubing will be running on our Rollbag R3200 XL machine. Use Rollbag poly tubing to make bags of varying lengths that fit to the product length.

See other Bagging Options – experience a wide variety of other bag samples for automatic baggers including custom and stock pre-opened bags that are now produced with up to 25% recycled content as standard – new this year!

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans | PAC Machinery Marketing Director

