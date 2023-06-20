Clarendon Private Wealth Management Director, Tracy L. Welch, featured in Boston Common Magazine
The "Power Players"article spotlights Tracy Welch's expertise in financial services and wealth management.
As part of the Clarendon Private executive team, this recognition for Tracy is well deserved. Her investment expertise is invaluable to our clients navigating the complexities of wealth management.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarendon Private, a Boston-based wealth management and investment advisory firm, is proud to announce that Tracy L. Welch, Managing Director & Head of Wealth Advisory Services, is featured in the June 2023 edition of Boston Common Magazine. Along with Ms. Welch, the magazine's Modern Luxury Spotlight includes a select group of individuals and organizations demonstrating excellence across multiple industries in the Greater Boston area. As Head of Wealth Advisory for Clarendon Private, Tracy L. Welch works directly with Clarendon Private's high-net-worth clients, including individuals, families, endowments, foundations, and businesses, to deliver the firm's sophisticated and tailored investment management strategies.
Marc A. White, Jr., Clarendon Private President & Chief Executive Officer, noted, "As part of the Clarendon Private executive management team, this recognition for Tracy is incredibly well deserved. Her depth of financial experience and outstanding wealth management expertise delivers an insightful and intelligent approach to help our high-net-worth clients better navigate the intricacies of today's markets and the complexities that wealth can naturally bring to their lives."
About Tracy L. Welch: A graduate of Dartmouth College, Harvard Business School, and the University of Virginia School of Law, Tracy L. Welch practiced corporate law in Boston at Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP. She is a competitive amateur golfer and former Dartmouth Women's Golf Team captain. Tracy has served as a Managing Director at Credit Suisse in the Global Markets division, advising many of the firm's institutional clients. She then worked at Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, helping individuals and families achieve their personal investment and planning goals.
About Boston Common Magazine: Published by Modern Luxury Media, Boston Common Magazine is Boston's leading lifestyle media brand serving as the most reputable authority with an unparalleled pulse on the market.
About Clarendon Private: Clarendon Private is a Boston-based, full-service firm delivering investment and wealth management solutions to individuals, families, foundations, endowments, and businesses. Driven by its team of experienced investment professionals, Clarendon Private prioritizes trust and transparency as the centerpiece of its offering with investment solutions that are highly personalized and asset allocation decisions driven by each client's unique goals and objectives. As a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL), the firm's hands-on approach of a boutique investment firm also delivers the unique value-added services of comprehensive banking and lending resources.
Marc A. White
Clarendon Private
+1 617-927-7999
mwhite@clarendonprivate.com