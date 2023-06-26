MetaTdex Supports BlockStorm Hong Kong Station of Jinse Finance Electronic Music Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaTdex, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) and cross-border asset allocation platform, provides exceptional support for the upcoming Jinse Finance Electronic Music Festival in Hong Kong. This Web3 visual spectacle and electronic music extravaganza, in collaboration with BlockStorm, aims to promote industry development through interactive cooperation and fuse the real rhythm of blockchain with electronic music. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with BGT (Bit Global Trade), a prominent project in the Real World Assets (RWA) field, up close and personal.
BlockStorm Jinse Finance Electronic Music Festival is a blockchain electronic music exchange event that has brought together blockchain companies and enthusiasts since June 2019. As a city with a strong presence of Web3 companies in Asia, Hong Kong serves as the first stop for MetaTdex's tokenized stocks linkage initiative. MetaTdex's support for BlockStorm Hong Kong station aims to unite industry professionals, ignite enthusiasm, and create an unforgettable blockchain social carnival night.
MetaTdex, known for its position among the top ten DEXs globally, has introduced an innovative RWA project, BGT, in Hong Kong. The core area of BGT exploration is crypto-stock connect, which involves tokenizing listed company stocks and bringing them to the blockchain. Through equity NFT casting, the BGT trading market, tokenized stocks pledge mining, and a SaaS system, BGT effectively addresses key RWA challenges such as value anchoring, scientific release, circulation kinetic energy, value-added models, and ecological scalability of stock assets. The crypto-to-stock model of BGT attracts attention from both the crypto and traditional securities markets as it enhances liquidity in securities trading.
MetaTdex invites partners from various industries to gather in Hong Kong and join in the grand event. Attendees can indulge in a visual feast and electronic music carnival, gain firsthand insights into the RWA track with MetaTdex, and benefit from valuable industry resources at the social gathering. The venue, Space Club, located on the 1st floor of Central Plaza, 60 Wyndham Street, Central, will host the event on June 28 from 18:00 to 00:00.
MetaTdex is a trusted decentralized exchange (DEX) and cross-border asset allocation platform, ranked among the top ten in the world. It combines the efficiency and transaction depth of a centralized exchange (CEX) with the transparency and security of a DEX through its order book matching model. With a daily transaction volume surpassing $45 million and over 300,000 users spanning more than 50 countries and regions, MetaTdex offers a comprehensive suite of services including wallets and decentralized exchange. The platform has introduced various innovative features, such as a 7-day no-reason refund policy, trade mining, pledge mining, and smart pool wealth management. It has also launched tokenized stock linkage products, including stock token NFTs, tokenized stock trading, and pledge mining.
MIKE LIU
MIKE LIU
