JumpCloud Extends Lead in Seven Identity and Device Management Categories in G2 Summer 2023 Grid® Reports

As global organizations look to centralize identity management through an open directory platform, JumpCloud solidifies its lead in cloud directory services, privileged access management (PAM), single sign-on (SSO), user provisioning and governance tools, mobile device management (MDM), remote support, and identity and access management (IAM)

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been named a Leader in multiple identity, device, and directory Grid® Reports by G2, the business technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews. G2 also included JumpCloud as a Leader in a number of inaugural regional reports as increasing numbers of IT teams adopt the open directory platform around the world. JumpCloud’s platform offers a single pane of glass for centralizing user identity and devices, through SSO, multi-factor authentication (MFA), password management, MDM, patch management, device management, remote assist, and more. With its open directory approach, JumpCloud offers IT admins cost savings, ease of use, and freedom of choice for the most flexible and secure architecture that reduces friction and positions a company to successfully scale and evolve.



JumpCloud leads within a number of categories based on nearly 1,900 reviews and ratings from verified G2 users. JumpCloud again secured the No. 1 position in the Momentum Grid® Report for Cloud Directory Services — the 14th consecutive time JumpCloud has topped the list since the report debuted in June 2020.

“JumpCloud has been incredibly helpful in managing our organisation's identity and device management,” reports verified user Rakesh A. on G2 . “One of the most valuable aspects is the seamless control over user access and permissions. With JumpCloud, I no longer worry about manually handling user access controls, as it provides a centralised platform for managing identities across different applications and systems. Additionally, the device management capabilities have been a game-changer. I can easily enforce policies, configure systems, and ensure compliance with patch management. The peace of mind I get from knowing that our organisation's access controls and device management are taken care of is truly invaluable. JumpCloud has made our operations smoother and more secure.”

“Being a System Administrator, the ease to provide admin access to normal users and the control that JumpCloud provides to manage the users and their devices are awesome,” shared Shubhajit S. on G2 . “As JumpCloud is a Cloud-based … Directory Service provider, the only thing you need to access it is the internet and a browser. There is no need to install any fancy application. JumpCloud is a very convenient, easy-to-use application, especially for one who is in the role of System Administrator. It provides all the necessary features like providing Admin access to normal users to make changes to their system. Install or update applications on Windows via the Software Management Feature. The command feature provides an advanced option to execute commands on devices from Windows, Mac, and Linux silently. The features to control the policies for Windows provide more control.”

G2 Grid® Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered directly from its community of users, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.” As JumpCloud expands its global reach and recognition, it has been named as a Leader in 35 Summer Grid® Reports, including:

The G2 awards continue JumpCloud’s industry recognition and external confirmation of the company’s commitment to power and secure IT infrastructure for any organization, anywhere. This win follows the recent announcement of JumpCloud being chosen by Google Workspace as a 2023 Recommended for Google Workspace app . This comes only weeks after JumpCloud and Google Cloud announced their partnership on a new joint offering that enables businesses to combine Google Workspace with the open directory platform provided by JumpCloud to strengthen their security and how they manage hybrid workforces. JumpCloud also recently won the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Authentication and Identity category, and was honored as a winner in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee ® Awards for Information Technology in the category of Identity and Access Management as a Service (IDaaS).

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

