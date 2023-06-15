“Living In A World Of Expectation - One Chapter At A Time” An Op-ed Written By Book Author Mortaza Tokhy

The Lacking City Newswire New York True American Publishing

“Living In A World Of Expectation - One Chapter At A Time” is an Op-ed by eleven-year-old Mortaza Tokhy author of the soon to be release book "The Lacking City"

failure is the experience of success. You can only be truly successful if you've experienced failure” — Mortaza Tokhy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- "I live in a world where the expectation is that you go to school, maintain good grades, and become something your parents would be proud of when you grow up." Author Mortaza Tokhy read from his recently published Op-ed in The Dallas Opinion ( www.thedallasopinion.com ). Mortaza says that he wrote the Op-ed in response to what he believes is an out-of-date school system that doesn't address the current needs of youth growing up in a technologically changing world."As a young student looking into a future of opportunity, I can say only one thing. The school system teaches you nothing about life," says Mortaza. "They teach from textbooks, not actual life experience, devaluing a students true interest." continues Mortaza. He says that when he was inspired to write his first book, " The Lacking City ," to be released in July 2023 and published by Ture American Publishing . He continued by saying that his age became an issue, and he was discouraged by teachers and other adults from pursuing his dream stating that the process was too complicated and getting published at his age was virtually impossible. With these barriers in front of him, he sought advice from close supporters who connected him with the right people who shared his vision and began writing his book "The Lacking City."About The AuthorMortaza Tokhy who is 11 Years Old is an up and coming author who writes sci-fi thriller and supernatural short stories. He says his age is irrelevant only the impact of his writing matters.Website: www.thelackingcity.com

