Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS): Information day, Online, 13:30- 17:30 Amsterdam time (CET), from 17/10/2023 to 17/10/2023

The Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) is the backbone of the Clinical Trials Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 536/2014) and acts as a the single-entry point for clinical trials assessment, authorisation and supervision in the EEA.

CTIS also enables the publication and registration of clinical trials in the CTIS public website, a public register with search and download functionalities.

CTIS provides harmonised and simplified end-to-end electronic application procedures over the lifecycle of clinical trials across the EU/EEA.

Since the launch of CTIS on 31 January 2022, only 15 months remain to transition ongoing trials from the previous legislative framework of the Clinical Trials Directive (2001/20/EC) to the Clinical Trial Regulation (536/2014).

The virtual event aims to support sponsors of clinical trials in preparing and proceeding with the transition to meet the deadline of 30 January 2025. Commercial and non-commercial sponsors with experience in transitioning trials as well as representatives from EMA and EU/EEA member states will share insights and best practices.

Ample time is foreseen for Q&A. The faculty invites participants to submit related questions by 03 October 2023 latest to emaevents@diaglobal.org

Featured topics:

Transition period from the Clinical Trials Directive (2001/20/EC) to the Clinical Trial Regulation – regulatory and practical aspects

Insights on preparation for transitioning clinical trials from sponsors’ perspective

Insights on member states' procedures with regard to transitioning of clinical trials CTIS system metrics

Upcoming training and event opportunities

This CTIS Virtual Information Day is aimed at CTIS users from: