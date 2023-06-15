Temporary quarantine reinstated in Washington County aimed at slowing the spread of invasive emerald ash borer

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) has reinstated and amended an emerald ash borer (EAB) quarantine in Washington County, prohibiting the movement of tree materials from all ash and white fringe tree plant parts outside the county. The newly adopted temporary quarantine excludes olive trees and is set to expire on November 11, 2023. As data becomes available, ODA will evaluate the need for future quarantines.

This most recent quarantine was amended and replaced the expired quarantine first adopted in June 2022, when ODA first discovered the invasive and destructive EAB in Forest Grove within Washington County. Due to the continued spread risk, ODA has amended and adopted a new temporary EAB quarantine per Oregon Administrative Rule (OAR 603-052-1070), limiting the movement of ash and white fringe tree materials from Washington County. The quarantine restricts the movement of several tree materials, including but not limited to logs, green lumber, nursery stock, scion wood, bud wood, chips larger than 1 inch by 1 inch, mulch, stumps, roots, branches, and firewood of hardwood species.

The purpose of the quarantine is to slow the spread of the invasive and destructive EAB. Researchers consider the half-inch green, shiny beetle North America’s most destructive forest pest, killing hundreds of millions of ash trees nationwide. So far, the state has only detected EAB within the city limits of Forest Grove. EAB is native to Asia. Its larvae burrow into the bark of ash trees, causing canopy dieback and, ultimately, tree death. The beetle is often challenging to detect, especially in newly-infested trees. Signs of infestation include thinning and yellowing leaves, bark splitting, D-shaped holes in the tree bark, and basal shoots.

ODA is establishing several processing and disposal resources to limit the movement of ash and white fringe tree materials within the quarantine area. To receive more information on EAB with an up-to-date list of resources, or to report a sighting of EAB, please visit: https://www.oregoninvasivespeciescouncil.org/eab

Se vuelve a establecer una cuarentena temporal en el condado de Washington para frenar la propagación del invasor escarabajo barrenador esmeralda del fresno

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (ODA, por sus siglas en inglés) ha restablecido y modificado una cuarentena por la presencia del escarabajo barrenador esmeralda del fresno (BEF) en el condado de Washington, prohibiendo el traslado de materiales arbóreos de todas las partes de plantas de fresno y laurel de nieve fuera del condado. La cuarentena temporal recientemente adoptada excluye a los olivos y expirará el 11 de noviembre de 2023. A medida que se disponga de datos, el ODA evaluará la necesidad de futuras cuarentenas.

Esta cuarentena más reciente se modificó y sustituyó a la cuarentena caducada adoptada por primera vez en junio de 2022, cuando el ODA descubrió por primera vez el invasivo y destructivo BEF en Forest Grove, dentro del condado de Washington. Debido al riesgo continuo de propagación, el Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon ha enmendado y adoptado una nueva cuarentena temporal del BEF según la Regla Administrativa de Oregon (OAR 603- 052-1070), limitando el movimiento de materiales de fresnos y laurel de nieve del condado de Washington. La cuarentena restringe la circulación de varios materiales arbóreos, incluyendo, entre otros, troncos, madera verde, material de vivero, madera de retoño, vástagos, astillas mayores a 1 pulgada por 1 pulgada, mantillo, tocones, raíces, ramas y leña de especies de frondosas.

El objetivo de la cuarentena es frenar la propagación del BEF invasor y destructor. Los investigadores consideran que este escarabajo verde y brillante de media pulgada es la plaga forestal más destructiva de Norteamérica, ya que ha matado cientos de millones de fresnos en todo el país. Hasta ahora, el estado solo ha detectado el BEF dentro de los límites de la ciudad de Forest Grove. El BEF es originario de Asia. Sus larvas excavan en la corteza de los fresnos, provocando la muerte de las copas y, en última instancia, la muerte del árbol. El escarabajo suele ser difícil de detectar, sobre todo en árboles recién infestados. Entre los signos de infestación se incluyen que las hojas se vuelven más delgadas y amarillas, el agrietamiento de la corteza, los agujeros en forma de D en la corteza del árbol y los brotes basales.

El ODA está estableciendo varios recursos de procesamiento y eliminación para limitar el movimiento de materiales de fresno y laurel de nieve dentro de la zona de cuarentena. Para obtener más información sobre el BEF y una lista actualizada de recursos, o para reportar un avistamiento del BEF, visite: https://www.oregoninvasivespeciescouncil.org/eab