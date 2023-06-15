Meeting of the Executive Steering Group on Shortages of Medical Devices (MDSSG), Online, 15:30 - 16:30 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 19/06/2023 to 19/06/2023

The Executive Steering Group on Shortages of Medical Devices (MDSSG) was established under Regulation (EU) 2022/123 on a reinforced role for the European Medicines Agency in crisis management for medicinal products and medical devices.

The MDSSG will be ensuring a robust response to supply issues with medical devices during public health emergencies. It puts in place measures to monitor availability of critical medical devices and mitigate potential and actual shortages within the European Union (EU).