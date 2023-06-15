June 15, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

~ On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Attorney General Miyares wants to remind Virginians of the resources available to them ~

RICHMOND, Va. – In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Attorney General Jason Miyares is reminding Virginians about the resources offered by the Office of Attorney General to both prevent and address instances of elder abuse and neglect. Since taking office, Attorney General Miyares has taken several new steps to target elder abuse, including advancing the TRIAD program, streamlining consumer protection resources, and crafting legislation to increase penalties for criminals and scammers who target vulnerable elderly Virginians.

“Elder abuse refers to crimes of violence, instances of neglect, and fraud or financial exploitation targeting incapacitated adults and senior citizens. Perpetrators use - with horrifyingly high success - modern-age tools and technology to commit these various crimes against some of our most vulnerable citizens. The most common form of elder abuse is financial exploitation. Unfortunately, lack of reporting makes it harder for law enforcement to track and curb these offenses,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Addressing the growing epidemic of elder abuse and neglect is among the top priorities of my office, and we remain dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable citizens of our Commonwealth.”

TRIAD: Since entering office, Attorney General Miyares has worked to advance the TRIAD program, a cooperative partnership bringing together law enforcement agencies, senior citizens, senior organizations, and community volunteers to collaboratively develop, expand, and implement effective crime prevention and educational safety programs for older Virginians. To learn if your area has, or is considering forming, a TRIAD group, contact your local sheriff or police department or email the OAG’s Director of Programs and Community Outreach at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Medicaid Fraud Control Unit: Attorney General Miyares’ nationally renowned Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) investigates and prosecutes cases of elder abuse and neglect, holding criminals accountable and protecting taxpayer dollars. The MFCU team vigorously investigates claims and educates the public on Medicaid fraud with the goal of deterring fraudulent and abusive activities in the Commonwealth through civil and enforcement actions. Additionally, two dedicated units within the MFCU are assigned to investigate allegations of abuse or neglect of elderly Virginians receiving Medicaid benefits in the Commonwealth. These two units strive to provide rapid response to referrals, effective investigations, and successful outcomes so that Virginia's vulnerable adults receive the highest quality of care possible in both home and institutional settings. If you would like to report a suspected case of Medicaid fraud or have questions, please contact the Unit at: 804-371-0779 or 1-800-371-0824 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Identity Theft Passport ID: Identity theft continues to be one of the fastest growing crimes, and criminals often attempt to deceive vulnerable elderly Virginians into giving away personal identification and financial information through impersonation calls, robo-calls, and other scams. The Identity Theft Passport is a card that you can carry and present to law enforcement or other individuals who may challenge you about your identity should you become the victim of identity crime. To learn more about this program, visit our website.

